Local volunteers crowned

By Andrew Lodiong

Volunteers in Broken Hill have been recognised for their outstanding service to the community.

Individuals and groups took out the top honours in four categories in the NSW Volunteer of the Year Award for the Far West region.

This year’s winners were announced last Thursday in an online presentation that included all the nominees.

Shane Webb and Trevor Murphy were selected as joint winners for the adult category.

“It’s not something we do for awards, but to receive acknowledgement is fantastic,” Mr Webb said.

“I was very surprised, and it was definitely unexpected.”

The pair have both given their time to the St Johns Ambulance and SES (State Emergency Service).

Mr Murphy was also in disbelief when his name was called and said it was an exciting moment.

“I knew I was nominated but didn’t think I would win,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when you do get recognised.”

He said the award ranks highly among his top achievements to date, and he was able to celebrate with close friends and family.

The Senior Volunteer of the Year was claimed by Fay Rolton for her dedicated service to Meals on Wheels.

Mrs Rolton expressed that she was overwhelmed with the victory and said her accomplishment would have not happened without the support of others.

“There’s heaps of people that helped me get there,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the whole journey.”

The special honour will be treasured as her time with the organisation comes to an end.

“I’m sad that I’m not able to do it anymore - I would have kept going forever,” Mrs Rolton said.

Abbie Kelly and her family were tuned in to the presentation when she was named the Young Volunteer of the Year.

“It made me feel really proud,” she said. “It’s crazy that it happened and I never thought I would get it, so it’s amazing.

“A big congratulations to all the other nominees and award winners.”

The humble 12-year-old was recognised for fundraisers and other efforts on behalf of multiple charities and organisations.

She said the emotions in the room were too hard for them all to contain.

“Everyone was pretty excited,” Abbie said. “My mum and grandfather were both crying.”

The Group of the Year went to the kiosk staff at the Broken Hill Hospital.

The team of 61 volunteers was honoured for their exceptional hospitality that saw them raise and donate $125,000 for new hospital equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Far West Local Health District Chief Executive, Umit Agis, congratulated the kiosk team for their well-deserved win.

“Our volunteers make an enormous contribution to the organisation and the wider community, and this cannot be understated,” he said.

“Our volunteers bring a positive influence to the lives of our patients, their families, carers and our staff.

“We hope that all our volunteers know we appreciate them for everything they do throughout the health service and throughout the year.”

All the regional finalists will be invited to attend a gala ceremony to collect their award later this year.

