Trek for worthy cause

By Andrew Lodiong

Broken Hill woman Margaret Symes is about to attempt the longest walk of her life for a worthy cause.

Margaret will travel to Tibooburra this weekend to get-set for her 333kms trek back to town on Monday.

The walk is her way to show support and promote the local RFDS Wellbeing Place, with an ambitious $10,000 target set.

“I want to raise awareness for the (RFDS) wellness centre to let people know it’s there,” Margaret said.”

“All that money raised will be staying at the wellness centre.”

The Wellbeing Place offers mental health and therapeutic services to Broken Hill and nearby towns.

The space was created to provide access to professional support and engage in activities to enhance or maintain people’s sense of wellbeing.

Margaret plans to average about 30kms per day - that should see her arrive to Broken Hill by November 6.

She is ready to lace up her sneakers and said her regular walks have helped her prepare.

“I’m really ready and I’ve trained up to it,” Margaret said. “I’m the only one walking so I can set my own pace.”

If successful, the journey will surpass her previous feat, when she completed a 197km walk from Wilcannia to Broken Hill for a PTSD initiative in 2018.

Extra pairs of shoes, water and a first aid kit will be kept in a support vehicle driven by her partner, Ross.

“We are prepared for blisters but hopefully I won’t get any,” Margaret said.

“I think with the warm weather coming in, we’ve had to look at how we can go.

“We are more conscious and making sure we have more water, and the time of the day I’ll walk will be earlier.”

To follow the journey or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/stepin2spring.

