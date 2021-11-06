Cricket Season Start 2021-22

Cricket season is upon us, with the Women’s, B Grade and A Grade all kicking off their matches for the 2021/2022 season this weekend. The A Grade team captains (from left) South’s Ben Franklyn, North’s Tobias Hack, Central’s Jarred Paull and West’s Mackenzie Attard are keen for the first round of the season.

In A Grade for Round 1, North verse South today from 11.30am at the Alma Oval in a 40-over match, while Central and West will face off tomorrow, November 7 from 11.30am also at the Alma Oval in 40-over format.

The Women’s competition began last night, with Central and West taking to Norm Fox 2 in a modified game format to ensure time for new players to learn the game. The North v South Women’s game as been postponed to a later date with a large majority of the North team out of town this weekend.

As for B Grade, their first few rounds will be in T20 format. Today see’s four matches played the first two at 11.30am with Central and South at Norm Fox 2 and North v Warriors at the Zinc Oval. At 2.30pm today Central and West will play on norm Fox 2, while at the Zinc Oval it will be South and Warriors.

The season will run for seven weeks before the last round before Christmas break on Saturday December 18, for A and B Grades, and the Women’s last game before Christmas will take place on Sunday, December 12. The season will resume on Saturday January 7 for A Grade, the Women’s on Friday January 14 and B Grade on Saturday January 14.

