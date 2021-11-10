Ivy loses her locks for other kids

In a moment of pint-sized sacrifice, Broken Hill’s Ivy Hinton, who is all of five years old, cut her gorgeous long hair so that other kids less fortunate can use it to make them happy.

Ivy’s hoping Broken Hill will get behind her effort to raise funds for children’s charity, Variety. But her hair will also be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions like alopecia.

Variety Australia Executive Director, David Small, says people like Ivy make a big difference for Aussie kids.

“Variety doesn’t receive any government funding, so every wig and every piece of equipment granted to families is thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Ivy,” said Mr Small.

“We can’t thank people like Ivy enough for their dedicated efforts to help us help Aussie kids.

“Parents of kids who’ve been granted a Variety wig tell us it makes a huge difference to their child’s self-confidence and interest in taking part in social occasions or new experiences.”

Ivy is following in her big sister’s footsteps after Abbie donated her hair in 2018. Ivy’s been furiously growing her hair so that she could donate a whole 36cm to Variety.

A little girl with a big heart but few words, Ivy explained (through a translator) that she’s donating her hair because she wants to “be like her sister and help people”.

To assist in Ivy’s fundraising efforts visit hairwithheart.variety.org.au/fundraisers/ivyhinton/hair-with-heart

