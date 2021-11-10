Finals Fever

By Emily Ferguson

THE Broken Hill Soccer season resumes this weekend, with the association having made the decision to jump straight into finals.

Originally the Broken Hill Soccer Association planned to resume the season from where it left off prior to the NSW COVID lockdown, playing Rounds 13, 14, 15 and then finals. However, in a meeting in late October the four clubs met to discuss various options and agreed to finalise the season with a few weeks training ahead of the Semi Finals this weekend and the Finals next week, on November 19 and 20.

All competitive age groups will play finals, from Under 12s and up, and the Semi Finals will see all teams who finished placed second and third face off for a spot in the Grand Final. The teams ranked first on the ladder up to the point in the season before lockdown, were crowned Minor Premiers and instantly progress to the Finals.

The teams who are already into the Finals are U12’s Alma, U14’s St Joes, U17’s Alma, Men’s B’s St Joes, Women’s Alma and Men’s A’s St Joes. The winners of each grade’s Semi Finals this weekend with meet the Minor Premiers in the Grand Finals next weekend.

The 2021 Broken Hill Soccer Association finals series will be named the Musicians Clubs Grand Finals, to thank and recognise the Musicians Club for their contribution and support of local soccer.

BHSA President, George Bugeja said they’re very grateful to the Musicians Club and Michael for being the major sponsor for the Grand Finals. “I’m glad we’re going to be able to play it out, we’ve got Semi Finals this weekend and then Finals the following weekend, which will be called the Musicians Club Grand Finals for A, B and Women’s, and the juniors, 12s, 14s and colts.”

Bugeja said the $9,000 donation from the Musicians Club was such a great benefit to the association. “We’ve been there 38 years now, Theresa and myself, and they were still the same fridges, cookers and deep fryers. So we were able to replace two double door fridges, a single door all glass fridge and two stand up gas chip fryers with the sponsorship,” he said.

Musicians Club Manager, Michael Bowland said the club wanted to support local sport and ensure it’s able to continue in a year disrupted by COVID. “From the club’s point of view it was important that in a COVID-affected year that the community of Broken Hill gets to enjoy their sports and people that played soccer get to finish of their seasons so it’s important to still continue and get back to what we enjoy doing, post COVID in a COVID-safe way.”

There will be strict COVID requirements enforced by the association for both weekends of finals, all attendees will be required to QR code check in or manual sign in and attendees 16 and over must shot evidence of full COVID vaccination.

Entry to the soccer grounds for the finals series is free, anyone who is fully vaccinated is welcome to attend and watch the games.

SEMI FINALS DRAW

Friday November 12

6pm – U14 Alma v West

7.30pm – U17 West v St Joes



Saturday November 13

10am – U12 West v Celtic

11.30am – Men’s B West v Alma

2pm – Women’s West v St Joes

4pm – Men’s A West v Alma.

