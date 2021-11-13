Local gets Archie prize

By Andrew Lodiong

A Broken Hill photographer has claimed first place in a popular art competition.

Adam Edwards was one of the category winners in this year’s Outback Archies Art Prize, an annual event that showcases talented artists in regional nsw.

Adam said it was “pretty cool” to get top spot and was surprised when he was notified of his achievement.

“I couldn’t be there unfortunately,” he said. “It was an absolute shock - I didn’t think I’d get a call back, but it was a really nice surprise.”

The official announcement was made at the exhibits official opening held in the Outback Arts Gallery in Coonamble last weekend.

Almost 100 artworks are being featured.

The exhibition and art prize celebrates the colour, creativity and spirit of communities, with ‘Legends and Landscapes’ chosen as the 2021 theme.

Outback Arts executive director, Jamie-Lea Trindall, was glad the event could go ahead after it was rescheduled due to COVID-19 health precautions.

“In a year with so much confusion and upheaval, we were very excited to have the ability to host a social event, for the artists especially,” she said.

“The joy the Outback Archies brings to such an extended audience each year is remarkable, as is the quality and diversity of entries.”

Artworks included in the exhibition were presented in four major artwork categories that are Photography, Sculpture, Ceramics and Two Dimensional.

Adam’s landscape image titled the ‘The Empty Outback’ was the pick of the lot in the photo category.

“I didn’t intend it to be an entry, but I knew it was a good shot,” he said. “I’m thankful for any recognition for what I do.”

The Empty Outback is a picture of a deserted Silverton Hotel with a backdrop of a colourful sunset.

Adam said he snapped the shot at one of the quietest times he’s ever seen at the hotel.

“It was taken during COVID when we had no tourists,” he said. “It was the first time seeing the hotel with no cars.

“It was a good opportunity and the fact that there was a stunning sunset was a bonus.”

The landscape photographer will continue sharing his images online and will begin preparations for his tours next year.

The Outback Archies Art Prize exhibition will be on show until 28 January 2022.





