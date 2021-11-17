Station feud may topple top cop

By Jack Marx

Businesses in Broken Hill closed the day Charles Moore died in 1941.

The man who began the Pellew and Moore department store in Argent Street left a legacy, according to this newspaper at the time, as “one of the finest characters Broken Hill has produced” whose “honour and integrity was unquestioned … his word was his bond, and he was never known to break a promise.”

His great-grandson, Ian Lawton, agrees.

Please log in to read the whole article.