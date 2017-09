Swans back Robins

Dean ‘Bucky’ Meadows, Brad Lister from Hutchinson Motors and WFC junior co-ordinator Jarrod Burke with the Indigenous West juniors. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Dean ‘Bucky’ Meadows, Brad Lister from Hutchinson Motors and WFC junior co-ordinator Jarrod Burke with the Indigenous West juniors. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The West Football Club has received a grant of $1,000 for their juniors.

The club has been named the winner of one of 10 $1000 grants through the Sydney Swans - Volkswagen Grassroots Grants. They were nominated by Dean ‘Bucky’ Meadows for the work they have been doing along side his corporation to involve indigenous children in the sport of AFL.

Brad Lister from Hutchinson Motors in Mildura travelled to Broken Hill to present a cheque to the club and the kids on behalf of Volkswagen.

Please log in to read the whole article.