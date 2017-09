Appeal for witnesses to assault, robbery

Police want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed an attack on a man in Creedon Street on Saturday morning. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Police want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed an attack on a man in Creedon Street on Saturday morning. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

Police are appealing for information following the assault and robbery of two people in Creedon Street.

The attack happened about 2.30am on Saturday when a man threw a can at a Holden Commodore being driven by 38-year-old man, according to police.

When the man pulled over, a large group of people surrounded the car and forced open the car doors.

