Rotary scores as builders move in

Hutchinson Builders’ Steve Anderson (far left) and David Ozegovic (far right) with Rotary’s Ross Clark and Ken Holden yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Hutchinson Builders’ Steve Anderson (far left) and David Ozegovic (far right) with Rotary’s Ross Clark and Ken Holden yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so the saying goes, and the Rotary Club of Broken Hill can certainly vouch for its veracity.

The club has just scored a treasure trove of second-hand office equipment and furniture as a result of the impending hospital redevelopment.

The items have been sitting idle in state government-owned buildings in Crystal Street which are about to be demolished to make way for a new Community Health Centre.

