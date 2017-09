We’re on a mission

Adventurers (from left) Duncan Meerding, Walter Van Praag, Paul Pritchard and Conrad Wansbrough. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Adventurers (from left) Duncan Meerding, Walter Van Praag, Paul Pritchard and Conrad Wansbrough. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

There’s been hospitalisations and equipment failures but a group of adventurers are determined to reach their final destination, no matter the obstacles.

The five men arrived in Broken Hill on Saturday part way through a 2000km journey that has them travelling from Lake Eyre to Mt Kosciuszko - by tricycle.

What makes this epic test of endurance from the lowest point in Australia to the highest even more noteworthy is the fact each member has a significant disability.

