Riders surprise in motocross

2017 Australian Off Road Championship Winner Daniel Milner, entered last minute when driving through town. PICTURES: Andrew Gosling

By Myles Burt

Spectators were blown away at the Lachy Botten Memorial Ride with special guest rider Tye Simmonds and surprise guest 2017 Australian Off Road Championship Winner, Daniel Milner, entering at the last minute to participate in the event.

Speedway Publicity Officer Nardia Stubing said it was “exciting to see a professional rider going round our track.”

The hot, dusty winds took a toll on the riders and onlookers, however the exceptional riding from Tye Simmonds and Daniel Milner were enough to get everyone’s smiles back on track.

