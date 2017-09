Joeys in thriller

The St Joes Women’s Premiership team of 2017. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer The St Joes Women’s Premiership team of 2017. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

The women’s grand final went down to the wire on Saturday, with St Joes defeating West in a penalty shootout.

In a rematch of last year’s Grand Final minor premiers West took on St Joes in the final game of the women’s competition. West were looking to repeat their success from last year, while St Joes were out to avenge that heartbreaking extra time loss.

West had control of the game early on and looked sharp on attack. They soon got reward for their effort, when newcomer Jackie Johnson scored a nice goal part way through the first half.

Please log in to read the whole article.