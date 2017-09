Jesters victorious

The triumphant Jesters - Back: Kimberley Flood, Annita Hawkins, Nikki Evitts, Teagan Coombes, Hollie Day. Front: Amy Dawson, Karina Dawson. Absent: Sharon Binzegger. PICTURE: Supplied The triumphant Jesters - Back: Kimberley Flood, Annita Hawkins, Nikki Evitts, Teagan Coombes, Hollie Day. Front: Amy Dawson, Karina Dawson. Absent: Sharon Binzegger. PICTURE: Supplied

It really was a weekend of success for the women of the St Joes Sporting Association - not only did the women playing soccer win the local competition, the local St Joes Jesters netball team stamped their authority on the Mildura Spring Netball Carnival.

The St Joes Jesters team were winners of the Open - Division 2 Grade defeating the South Australian Mystic Opals team by one point in the Grand Final.

The same Opals team that had beaten St Joes Jesters by one point in the minor rounds.

