Train celebrates 80 years

The Silver City Comet celebrates 80 years today in its final resting place at the Museum.

By Emily Roberts

The Silver City Comet is celebrating its 80th birthday in its final resting place at the Sulphide Street Railway Museum.

The Comet commenced operations between Parkes and Broken Hill on September 27, 1937.

It was the first fully air-conditioned diesel powered train in New South Wales.

