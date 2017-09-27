Quadbike community safety event

The NSW Quadbike Safety Industry Action Group with members from Safe Work NSW, NSW Farmer's Association, Department of Primary Industry with Tocal College and the Motor Traders Association.

By Myles Burt

Safe Work NSW has held a free community safety event in collaboration with the NSW Quadbike Safety Industry Action Group for farmers at the Aged Persons Rest Centre, to help promote safety around quadbikes in rural work.

The group has planned to run six courses this week throughout the Far West Region as a state wide training initiative, trying to get access to more remote areas.

The community event aims to bring farmer awareness on the issues around quadbikes with accredited training and providing safety rebates for helmets. Most riders install over time bad habits which eventually lead later to accidents. The feedback from such events has always been from good to excellent by participants.

