Time to celebrate

The historic Kinchega woolshed. The national park, the first west of the Great Dividing Range, is celebrating 50 years. PICTURE: Julieanne Nicholl The historic Kinchega woolshed. The national park, the first west of the Great Dividing Range, is celebrating 50 years. PICTURE: Julieanne Nicholl

Kinchega, NSW’s first national park west of the Great Dividing Range, is set to host three celebratory events as it notches up half a century.

Ranger Julieanne Doyle said Kinchega was one of the first national parks in the state.

“Kinchega was declared a national park in 1967 which means it celebrates its birthday the same year as the National Parks and Wildlife Service.”

