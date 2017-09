Proud Tigers

Randall Dannatt and his sons, Logan (12) and Jacob (17), are proud to show off Richmond’s colours before the grand final. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Randall Dannatt and his sons, Logan (12) and Jacob (17), are proud to show off Richmond’s colours before the grand final. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

In the lead-up to Saturday’s hotly anticipated AFL grand final, one Richmond fan is showing his colours proudly.

The Dannatt household on Wilson Street have banners, jerseys and dolls placed out on their front veranda, all in the classic yellow and black.

Randall Dannatt is the man behind it, and he says if Richmond win on the weekend he and his boys will be cheering down the street.

