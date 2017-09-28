Jetta’s lambs shall not want
Thursday, 28th September, 2017
Three-year-old Jetta Hall has a big responsibility, he has to help his mum and dad look after three little lambs.
Three-year-old Jetta Hall has a big responsibility, he has to help his mum and dad look after three little lambs.
Jetta’s mum Paegan said the lambs were brought in from a station as they didn’t have a mother.
“They need to be bottle fed three times a day and of course, (Paegan’s husband) Sheldon said we would take them,” she said.
Please log in to read the whole article.