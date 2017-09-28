Jetta’s lambs shall not want

Three-year-old Jetta Hall has a big responsibility, he has to help his mum and dad look after three little lambs. Three-year-old Jetta Hall has a big responsibility, he has to help his mum and dad look after three little lambs.

Jetta’s mum Paegan said the lambs were brought in from a station as they didn’t have a mother.

“They need to be bottle fed three times a day and of course, (Paegan’s husband) Sheldon said we would take them,” she said.

