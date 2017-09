Miners’ Memorial Service

Last year's Miners' Memorial Service. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The annual Miners’ Memorial Service will be held on October 8 this year at 11am, atop the Line of Lode.

Vice-president of the Barrier Industrial Council, Maureen Clark, said the service will be about 20 minutes long and as always, commemorates the more than 800 miners who have lost their lives while working in the mines of Broken Hill.

“The date chosen for this service commemorates the deaths of two young miners, mullockers Leopold Herbert Campbell aged 21 years, and Thomas Jordan aged just 19 years,” Ms Clark said.

