Make it pink, please

Broken Hill’s pink ladies (left) Leeann Clogg, Julie Garner, Mary Ryan, Helen Bates and Lexie Milne with their rosettes. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Broken Hill’s pink ladies (left) Leeann Clogg, Julie Garner, Mary Ryan, Helen Bates and Lexie Milne with their rosettes. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Broken Hill’s pink ladies are at it again with the celebration of Pink October getting underway next week.

The local Breast Cancer fundraising committee are once again hoping to “paint the town pink” with pink rosettes, pink merchandise and pink fundraisers.

Member Leeann Clogg said they recently donated $10,000 to the Cancer Council Lodge in Adelaide.

