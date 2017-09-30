Time to reflect

Police officers (left) Dave Gallagher, Craig Gilby, Michael Fuller and Malcolm Andrews. Police officers (left) Dave Gallagher, Craig Gilby, Michael Fuller and Malcolm Andrews.

National Police Remembrance Day was held at the Cathedral yesterday for local police and community members.

Remembrance Day is observed on the Feast of St Michael, September 29 each year. St Michael is the patron saint of police officers.

Sergeant Dave Gallagher described the day as a solemn time of reflection, but also a celebration of the lives of the officers who have passed away.

