Musos bust a move

Leith Williams (right) and Jordan Lakin from the Musicians hold up the posters for next month’s Nightclub. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer Leith Williams (right) and Jordan Lakin from the Musicians hold up the posters for next month’s Nightclub. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

Music is set to return to the Musicians’ Club, as it prepares to launch a new nightclub.

As far as music venues go the options are limited in Broken Hill, but that will soon change when the Musos turns its auditorium into a nightclub.

On Friday, October 13 the Musos will be the hottest ticket in town, as the hottest RnB clubbing band in the country is set to stage its first event in Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.