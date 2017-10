YMCA move complete

The YMCA has moved to its temporary home in Oxide Street to make way for a $4.59 million redevelopment of its Chloride Street premises.

A crowd of people including YMCA NSW CEO, Leisa Hart, local staff and Y’s Men’s members were on hand for the closure of the centre on Friday.

“It is amazing that this centre has been here for over a century. We’re incredibly grateful for the work that everyone, past and present, has put into this centre,” Ms Hart said.

