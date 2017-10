Ball back after 70 years

Ian Hobba with sister Judy Fogarty and the old tennis ball that belonged to their brother which turned up again after 70 years. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Ian Hobba with sister Judy Fogarty and the old tennis ball that belonged to their brother which turned up again after 70 years. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

It may be a tatty old tennis ball but to former locals Ian Hobba and his sister Judy Fogarty, it’s a treasured reminder of a brother lost.

The siblings were back in Broken Hill last week with other family members to spread the ashes of their brother Rodney Hobba, who died 25 years ago following a serious motorcycle accident.

But the trip also turned up a small and long-forgotten childhood possession of Rodney’s - an old tennis ball lost under the family’s former home in Chloride Street.

