She’s a real bottler

Margaret Thiele at her daughter Alison’s house. Margaret Thiele at her daughter Alison’s house.

Anyone growing up in the 50s, 60s, or 70s would remember the daily milk round, and some might even remember one of the women who’d make the round, and always had time for a chat.

Margaret Thiele worked the milk round from 1952 with her husband, Gordon, and kept it going until 1978.

She was born in mid-1929, the oldest of nine, with three foster children growing up alongside, and went to Burke Ward and then Broken Hill High School.

