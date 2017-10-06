Bob goes solo

Bob Groves’ first solo exhibition Visual Stimulation opens tonight at the Regional Art Gallery from 6pm. Bob Groves’ first solo exhibition Visual Stimulation opens tonight at the Regional Art Gallery from 6pm.

By Andrew Robertson

Eyebrow pencil, biro and silverpoint - Bob Groves has left no stone unturned for his first ever, and likely only, solo exhibition.

The local artist best known for his humorous mining cartoons has emerged from three years of toil and experimentation with 52 works spanning an eclectic mix of subjects and mediums.

Hanging alongside oil and pastel paintings at Groves’ exhibition space at the Regional Art Gallery are works done with biro, eyebrow pencil and silverpoint, “like they used to use in Michelangelo’s day”.

