Great snake study

An Australian Snakebite Project has thrown up some surprising statistics, which challenges many long-held perceptions about where snake attacks occur and how to treat them.

In those attacks in which the snake was positively identified, the brown snake was the most aggressive (41%), the tiger snake (17%) and red-bellied black snakes (16%).

There-quarters of the people bitten are men aged in their 30s. Most snake attacks occur near houses, not in the bush. Half of all bites occurred while people were out walking, with gardening and trying to catch a snake the most common other scenarios.

