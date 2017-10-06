Ride to Copi

Ron Symons from the Y’s Men (left), Diane Foster and Y’s Men President Barry Powell with Greg Maxwell (front) will be riding his trike from Broken Hill to Menindee next weekend. Ron Symons from the Y’s Men (left), Diane Foster and Y’s Men President Barry Powell with Greg Maxwell (front) will be riding his trike from Broken Hill to Menindee next weekend.

By Kara de Groot

A local man will be cycling from Broken Hill to Menindee next weekend to raise awareness and funding for Motor Neuron Disease.

Greg Maxwell has motor neuron disease and said he wants to use what time he has left to help raise funds to research the disease.

“I just thought I need to do something while I can rather than taking the path of doom and gloom, so I decided to invest in a trike,” Mr Maxwell said.

