Local connection at draft

"EJ" Eloise Jones was ultra-impressive at the national Under 18s championships.

By Peter Argent

From the Glenelg Football Club and nicknamed “EJ” Eloise Jones was ultra-impressive at the national Under 18s championships collecting the Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards for South Australia and also when playing for the combined Allies team under Crows women’s premiership coach Bec Goddard at these titles.

When the All Australian Under 18 side was selected, Jones was one of two SA girls along with Millicent’s Jess Allan in the final XXII.

She was selected on a half forward flank.

