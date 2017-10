Leaving the nest

(From left) Red Robin staff Narelle Butcher with outgoing owners Gary and Lisa Werch, and fellow staff member Carly James. PICTURE: Kara de Groot (From left) Red Robin staff Narelle Butcher with outgoing owners Gary and Lisa Werch, and fellow staff member Carly James. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

It’s the end of an era for the Red Robin Deli.

After 12 years owning and operating the Red Robin Deli on Gypsum Street, Gary and Lisa Werch have decided to call it a day.

Gary Werch said he and his wife love the business, but it was time for them to move on, and have sold the Red Robin Deli to Craig Matten as an ongoing business.

Please log in to read the whole article.