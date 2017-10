Cafe back on top

Daniel Powe says business has been great at the Broken Earth Cafe. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Daniel Powe says business has been great at the Broken Earth Cafe. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The Broken Earth Cafe on top of the Line of Lode has received great reviews since re-opening its doors just over a month ago.

“So far things are going absolutely, sensationally well,” said Daniel Powe, who co-owns the lease with his fiancee Caitlin Hickey, and her father Jim Hickey.

“It’s going a lot better than what we initially anticipated,” he said.

