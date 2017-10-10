Left for dead

By Kara de Groot

Fruit growers on the Lower Darling River want the state and federal governments to stop changes to the management of the Menindee Lakes that they say will destroy their farms.

The Lower Darling Horticulture Group says the plan will cause more no flow periods in the Menindee Lakes which would be disastrous for their businesses.

Spokesperson for the group, Rachel Strachan of Tulney Point Station, said the so-called “business case” for the Menindee Lakes Water Savings Project explicitly states that: ‘Future water management will increase the frequency that the lakes are dry.’

