Camp ovens at 10 paces

(From left) Lyndon Rogers, Ben Sinclair and Sheamus McLachlan stepped away from the cooking to enjoy a cold one. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan (From left) Lyndon Rogers, Ben Sinclair and Sheamus McLachlan stepped away from the cooking to enjoy a cold one. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

The South Broken Hill Hotel beer garden was filled with the smell of hearty bush tucker on Saturday as competitors took part in a cook off.

Dishes were cooked in traditional stock pots on hot coals and left to simmer for a while as the cooks basked in the warm afternoon sun.

It might have been a competition but the atmosphere was very relaxed with the chefs enjoying a few beverages and the tunes of Bon Jovi.

