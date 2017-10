Billion dollar burden

Labor Leader Luke Foley (centre) with his shadow ministerial colleagues Mick Veitch (left) and Chris Minns table the petition against the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline in Sydney yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Daniel Stringer

A local petition against the Murray River pipeline was tabled in parliament by the NSW Opposition yesterday, at the same time as the Government gave the order to begin its construction.

The petition was tabled by Labor Leader Luke Foley, along with Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns and Shadow Minister for Western NSW, Mick Veitch.

More than 120 people from Broken Hill, Wilcannia, Menindee and other communities along the Darling River signed the petition over concerns at the impact the 270km pipeline will have on their livelihoods.

