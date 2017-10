Hottest ticket in town

Quota Club’s auction co-ordinator Pam Odgers (left) and president Helen Buddle along with the Musicians’ Club’s functions manager Leith Williams (back left) and manager Michael Boland with some of the items up for auction. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Quota Club’s auction co-ordinator Pam Odgers (left) and president Helen Buddle along with the Musicians’ Club’s functions manager Leith Williams (back left) and manager Michael Boland with some of the items up for auction. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murph

If you’ve travelled to Africa lately and noticed how well dressed the babies are over there, chances are you’ve stumbled across some of the fantastic work by Broken Hill’s Quota Club.

The Silver City is fortunate to have a local branch of the international non-profit service organisation, which was founded in 1919.

Apart from sending fabulous knitwear overseas, the local chapter’s primary focus is on local community activities such as replacing the roses and maintaining the city’s Miners’ Memorial, performing at the Senior Citizen’s Concert, collecting hearing aids for reconditioning, presenting a historical display to help restore the magnificent Trades Hall, and much, much more.

