Double demand

By Kara de Groot

Vinnies hands out 38,000 energy vouchers

The local Vinnies said it comes as no surprise the latest Energy Ombudsman report found people in the Far West are the worst off in NSW when it comes to energy prices.

The St Vincent de Paul Society is the state’s largest distributor of the NSW Energy Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA) vouchers, and have already distributed more than half a million dollars’ worth of vouchers this year compared to last year.

