Chris tunes in

Chris Rawlins reads up on the Cochlear Implant. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Chris Rawlins reads up on the Cochlear Implant. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Chris Rawlins is a happy man because he can hear again.

Chris has been hard of hearing for almost 30 years and he recently went to get his new Cochlear Implant switched on.

“Living in Broken Hill, I worked underground mining in a very noisy and humid environment that wasn’t always conducive to earplugs or earmuffs and so I was doing damage to my hearing,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.