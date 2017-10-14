Featured Stories

26.2°C 05:30 pm
Outback calls artist

A Melbourne-based installation artist will be in the region next month to put together his next piece. Isaac Greener is a visual artist whose work includes video installation, photography and sculpture. Greener is currently undertaking his PhD at Monash University. His practice explores the notion of a movement existing between human and other worldly forces and its potential to lead to a creative outcome.

