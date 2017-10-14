Featured Stories
Chris tunes in
Chris Rawlins is a happy man because he can hear again. Chris has been hard of hearing for almost 30 years and he recently went to get his new Cochlear Implant switched on. “Living in Broken Hill, I worked underground mining in a very noisy and humid environment that wasn’t always conducive to earplugs or earmuffs and so I was doing damage to my hearing,” he said.
Outback calls artist
A Melbourne-based installation artist will be in the region next month to put together his next piece. Isaac Greener is a visual artist whose work includes video installation, photography and sculpture. Greener is currently undertaking his PhD at Monash University. His practice explores the notion of a movement existing between human and other worldly forces and its potential to lead to a creative outcome.