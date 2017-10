Greg joins MND fight

By Emily Roberts

Greg Maxwell and a band of trikers will be heading off this morning to ride to Menindee all in the name of Motor Neurone Disease.

Greg was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease this year.

MND is a disease which the nerve cells (neurones) controlling the muscles that enable humans to move, speak, breathe and swallow undergo degeneration and die.

