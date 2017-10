Florals, colours tipped for S.C. Cup fashions

Last year’s Most Elegant Lady category was well-attended. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Last year’s Most Elegant Lady category was well-attended. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Florals and a bold mix of colours are expected to be a fashion hit at the Silver City Races next weekend.

As the race to the Cup reaches under a fortnight, organisers are busy putting the final touches on the event.

“Here we are again ready for another great day of racing and fashions on Saturday, October 28,” Fashion co-ordinator Julie Gallagher said.

Please log in to read the whole article.