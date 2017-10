Morning tea at the BDT

By Emily Roberts

The staff at the BDT are set to be very busy over the next couple of days, baking an array of sweet and savoury goods for a morning tea.

The BDT is holding a Pink Ribbon Morning Tea on Thursday from 9.30am.

BDT staff member and organiser Cherie Carroll has been busy getting her fellow staff members to cook and bake goods for the fundraiser.

