Lighting the Lode

(From left) Alex George (aka Katzki), James Capper and Edward Campbell at the Line of Lode yesterday scoping out the area for their project this weekend. PICTURE: Emily Roberts (From left) Alex George (aka Katzki), James Capper and Edward Campbell at the Line of Lode yesterday scoping out the area for their project this weekend. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Machines that walk in art spectacular



There will be some magic taking place on the Line of Lode on Saturday evening that which will light up the sky.

As part of an international arts residency, three artists will be hosting an installation on the Line of Lode at 7pm on Saturday.

Please log in to read the whole article.