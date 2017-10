Snakes out but no need to panic

Snake catcher Adam Stewart with a snake he captured on Kanandah Road this week. PICTURE: Supplied Snake catcher Adam Stewart with a snake he captured on Kanandah Road this week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Daniel Stringer

While the warm weather is a welcome change for many, it also means the danger of snakes is also on the rise.

Over the past few weeks there has been a big increase in the number of snake sightings around Broken Hill as the reptiles emerge from hibernation in search of food.

Adam Stewart is a snake catcher with Broken Hill Snake Catchers, a not-for-profit group that handles the capture and relocation of snakes around the city.

