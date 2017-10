State of the Art Gallery

AGNSW staff (left) Heather Whitely Robertson, Head of Learning and Participation and (far right) Georgia Connolly, Manager, Touring Exhibitions with local Regional Art Gallery’s Tara Callaghan and Blake Griffiths in the Town Square yesterday morning. PICTURE: Emily Roberts AGNSW staff (left) Heather Whitely Robertson, Head of Learning and Participation and (far right) Georgia Connolly, Manager, Touring Exhibitions with local Regional Art Gallery’s Tara Callaghan and Blake Griffiths in the Town Square yesterday morning. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

As the Art Gallery of New South Wales looks to expand, staff were in the region yesterday to speak with locals about what they would like to see.

Staff from the Art Gallery of New South Wales was in Broken Hill to get feedback from local residents about the Gallery’s expansion plans.

As a state art museum, with a collection that belongs to the people of NSW, the Art Gallery of New South Wales has, since May 2015, been consulting and engaging with a broad range of stakeholders regarding its expansion, known as the Sydney Modern Project. During this time the architects, SANAA, and the Gallery have been evolving the design for the new building.

Please log in to read the whole article.