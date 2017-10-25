Bat man jailed

By Andrew Robertson

A man who used a baseball bat in an “unprovoked, brutal and unrelenting” attack on an elderly man in his own bed has been jailed for 15 months.

The District Court yesterday heard that some of the blows to 71-year-old Gregory Scott were delivered with so much force they left the outline of the aluminium bat clearly visible on parts of his battered body.

Mr Scott was asleep in his Wolfram Street home when an intoxicated Anthony Rigney, armed with the bat, arrived there about 3am on April 7 last year and forced his way through the front door.

Please log in to read the whole article.