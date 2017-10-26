Legal centre puts on brekkie

Far West Community Legal Centre’s (from left) Simon Hunter, Stacey Jackson-Moroney, Cathy Farry and Sean Bowes with the fabulous goodies donated for the Pink Breakfast Raffle. Far West Community Legal Centre’s (from left) Simon Hunter, Stacey Jackson-Moroney, Cathy Farry and Sean Bowes with the fabulous goodies donated for the Pink Breakfast Raffle.

A special breakfast is being held tomorrow morning to raise money for the local Breast Cancer Support Group.

The Pink Breakfast is being hosted by the Far West Community Legal Centre, Warra Warra Legal Service, Staying Home Leaving Violence and the Far West Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service.

Along with pink pancakes and donuts, there will be cakes and other goodies available for a donation and a cup of tea or coffee.

