Africa service

By Andrew Robertson

Former RFDS chief Clyde Thomson has been appointed chairman of Africa’s Flying Doctors for the next three years.

Much like Australia’s own service, AMREF Flying Doctors provides emergency air evacuation and air ambulance transfers across East Africa and beyond.

Mr Thomson’s appointment comes three years after his retirement as executive director of the local South Eastern Section, although his relationship with AMREF dates back to 1984.

