Tennis champs to hit court

Nathan Crabb is gunning for four A Grade doubles titles in a row tonight with playing partner Matt Handberg. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Nathan Crabb is gunning for four A Grade doubles titles in a row tonight with playing partner Matt Handberg. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Tonight will see Broken Hill’s best tennis players battle it out for the A Grade doubles championships at the O’Neil Park courts.

Last year the title was again taken out by Nathan Crabb and Matthew Handberg, their third in succession, although they did suffer an early scare in the first round. They were down 4-1 but battled back to win 6-4 and never looked back on their way to the championship.

Their fourth in a row will be no easy feat, however, with a number of strong teams already nominated.

