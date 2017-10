Our Rhodes Scholar

Dr Claudia Paul will study at the University of Oxford next year. PICTURE: Supplied Dr Claudia Paul will study at the University of Oxford next year. PICTURE: Supplied

Outstanding University of Adelaide medical graduate Dr Claudia Paul has become the third Australian Indigenous person to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, having been named the 2018 Rhodes Scholar for South Australia.

Dr Paul, 24, a Wiradjuri woman from Broken Hill, will use her scholarship to undertake a Masters of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Oxford from next year.

She is the University of Adelaide’s 110th Rhodes Scholar since 1904.

